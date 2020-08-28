TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Calcasieu Lake...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

* Until 1245 PM CDT.

* At 1210 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located 7 nm northeast of West Cameron 45, or 10 nm

west of Cameron, moving northeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Cameron and West Cameron 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather