TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in League City has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...
* Until 645 AM CDT.
* At 542 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Heald Bank to near High Island A100, moving
southwest at 10 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Tabs Buoy F, Heald Bank, High Island A131, High Island A23, High
Island A61, High Island A80 and High Island A109.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
