TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 645 AM CDT.

* At 542 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Heald Bank to near High Island A100, moving

southwest at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Tabs Buoy F, Heald Bank, High Island A131, High Island A23, High

Island A61, High Island A80 and High Island A109.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

