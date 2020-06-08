https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/TX-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15323757.php
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds continue to decrease as the remnants of Cristobal move
farther inland.
_____
