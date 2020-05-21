TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1210 PM CDT Thu May 21 2020

...BRIEFLY STRONG WINDS APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

At 1207 PM CDT, satellite imagery and surface observations showed an

area of stronger winds moving toward the waters. These winds

originated from thunderstorms near Laredo earlier this morning.

Winds may briefly gust to 30 knots as this area of stronger winds

passes.

LAT...LON 2838 9637 2798 9634 2793 9643 2773 9710

2795 9735 2795 9726 2799 9726 2805 9734

