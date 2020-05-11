TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

356 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25

knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

