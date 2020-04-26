TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
813 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This
thunderstorm was located near South Padre Island, moving southeast at
10 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2606 9715 2600 9715 2600 9725 2605 9718
2605 9719 2608 9720 2611 9730 2620 9730
2622 9732 2622 9733 2631 9720 2607 9717
2607 9713 2608 9716 2630 9719 2607 9696
2597 9713
_____
