TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather