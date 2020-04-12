TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected through mid-morning, becoming west 20 to 25 knots late

morning through the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional

seas up to 9 feet. Bays will become choppy to occasionally

rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Gulf waters of Middle Texas coast out to 60

NM.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected through mid-morning, becoming west 20 to 25 knots late

morning through the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional

seas up to 9 feet. Bays will become choppy to occasionally

rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Gulf waters of Middle Texas coast out to 60

NM.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected through mid-morning, becoming west 20 to 25 knots late

morning through the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional

seas up to 9 feet. Bays will become choppy to occasionally

rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Gulf waters of Middle Texas coast out to 60

NM.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected through mid-morning, becoming west 20 to 25 knots late

morning through the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional

seas up to 9 feet. Bays will become choppy to occasionally

rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Gulf waters of Middle Texas coast out to 60

NM.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected through mid-morning, becoming west 20 to 25 knots late

morning through the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional

seas up to 9 feet. Bays will become choppy to occasionally

rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Gulf waters of Middle Texas coast out to 60

NM.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected through mid-morning, becoming west 20 to 25 knots late

morning through the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional

seas up to 9 feet. Bays will become choppy to occasionally

rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Gulf waters of Middle Texas coast out to 60

NM.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather