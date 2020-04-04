TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
426 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 4 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM, Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20
to 60 NM, Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out
20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
