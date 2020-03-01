TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
146 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots
and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
