TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
309 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have decreased over the coastal waters beyond 20 NM with
speeds generally 20 knots or less. Therefore, the Small Craft
Advisory has been cancelled. However, Small Craft should continue
to exercise caution in navigating beyond 20 NM this morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have decreased over the coastal waters beyond 20 NM with
speeds generally 20 knots or less. Therefore, the Small Craft
Advisory has been cancelled. However, Small Craft should continue
to exercise caution in navigating beyond 20 NM this morning.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather