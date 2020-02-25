TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
344 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft
Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST
Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4
to 7 feet expected. A gale warning may be required.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20
NM.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts near 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
