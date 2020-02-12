TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
350 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility below one nautical mile.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. Coastal waters from
Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal
waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
