TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1111 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM

and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

