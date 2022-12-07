TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

422 FPUS54 KLUB 070849

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

TXZ035-071615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-071615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-071615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ022-071615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

TXZ023-071615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ024-071615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Showers likely this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ025-071615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ027-071615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ028-071615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ029-071615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-071615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-071615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-071615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-071615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ034-071615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-071615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ037-071615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-071615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ039-071615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-071615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ041-071615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ042-071615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ043-071615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ044-071615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

249 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

_____

