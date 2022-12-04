TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

TXZ035-041630-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-041630-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ021-041630-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ022-041630-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-041630-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-041630-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-041630-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ027-041630-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-041630-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-041630-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-041630-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-041630-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ032-041630-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-041630-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-041630-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-041630-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-041630-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-041630-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-041630-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-041630-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ041-041630-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-041630-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-041630-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-041630-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

258 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

