TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

TXZ035-161715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-161715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ021-161715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-161715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-161715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much colder with highs around 30. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-161715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-161715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-161715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-161715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-161715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-161715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-161715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ032-161715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ033-161715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-161715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-161715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-161715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-161715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ039-161715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ040-161715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ041-161715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ042-161715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ043-161715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-161715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

