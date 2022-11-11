TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022

200 FPUS54 KLUB 110947

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

TXZ035-111715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-111715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of rain showers, a chance of freezing rain

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, freezing rain likely with

a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ021-111715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing rain in the morning. Brisk and much cooler

with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ022-111715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs around

40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ023-111715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ024-111715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ025-111715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ027-111715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, a slight chance

of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ028-111715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ029-111715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ030-111715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ031-111715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ032-111715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-111715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and snow showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ034-111715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ036-111715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers with a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ037-111715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers with a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ038-111715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-111715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-111715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ041-111715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ042-111715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ043-111715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-111715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

347 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

