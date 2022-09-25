TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022

180 FPUS54 KLUB 250755

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

TXZ035-252115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ026-252115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ021-252115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ022-252115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ023-252115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ024-252115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ025-252115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ027-252115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ028-252115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ029-252115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ030-252115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ031-252115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ032-252115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ033-252115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ034-252115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ036-252115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ037-252115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ038-252115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ039-252115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ040-252115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ041-252115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ042-252115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ043-252115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ044-252115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

255 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

