TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022 _____ 611 FPUS54 KLUB 160800 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 TXZ035-162115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ026-162115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ021-162115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ022-162115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ023-162115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ024-162115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ025-162115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ027-162115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ028-162115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ029-162115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ030-162115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ031-162115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ032-162115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ033-162115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ034-162115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ036-162115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ037-162115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ038-162115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ039-162115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ040-162115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ041-162115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ042-162115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ043-162115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ044-162115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 300 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$