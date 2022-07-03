TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ 827 FPUS54 KLUB 030815 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 TXZ035-032115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ026-032115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ021-032115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ022-032115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ023-032115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ024-032115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ025-032115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ027-032115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ028-032115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ029-032115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ030-032115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ031-032115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. $$ TXZ032-032115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ033-032115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ034-032115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ036-032115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ037-032115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. $$ TXZ038-032115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ039-032115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ040-032115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ041-032115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ042-032115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ043-032115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ044-032115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 315 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$