TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

259 FPUS54 KLUB 140748

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

TXZ035-142130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-142130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-142130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-142130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-142130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-142130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-142130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-142130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-142130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-142130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-142130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-142130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-142130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-142130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-142130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-142130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-142130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-142130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-142130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-142130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-142130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-142130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-142130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-142130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

