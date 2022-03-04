TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 60. Lows in the upper 20s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 30.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows around 30.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

303 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

