TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

TXZ035-282215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-282215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-282215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-282215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-282215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-282215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ025-282215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-282215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-282215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-282215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-282215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-282215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ032-282215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-282215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-282215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-282215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-282215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-282215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ039-282215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-282215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-282215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-282215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ043-282215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-282215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

302 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

