TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

TXZ035-102215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ026-102215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ021-102215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ022-102215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-102215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ024-102215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ025-102215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ027-102215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ028-102215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ029-102215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-102215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ031-102215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-102215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

TXZ033-102215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ034-102215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ036-102215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-102215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-102215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ039-102215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ040-102215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ041-102215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ042-102215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

TXZ043-102215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

TXZ044-102215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

224 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

