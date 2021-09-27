TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

_____

986 FPUS54 KLUB 270823

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

TXZ035-272130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-272130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ021-272130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-272130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-272130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ024-272130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ025-272130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ027-272130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-272130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-272130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-272130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-272130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ032-272130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-272130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-272130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-272130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ037-272130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-272130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ039-272130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-272130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-272130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-272130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-272130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ044-272130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather