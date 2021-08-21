TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021

120 FPUS54 KLUB 210828

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

TXZ035-212130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-212130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-212130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ022-212130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-212130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-212130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-212130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-212130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-212130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-212130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ030-212130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-212130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-212130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-212130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-212130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-212130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-212130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-212130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-212130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-212130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-212130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-212130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-212130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-212130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

328 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

