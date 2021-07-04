TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

_____

239 FPUS54 KLUB 040747

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

TXZ035-042130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-042130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-042130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-042130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-042130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-042130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ025-042130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-042130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-042130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-042130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-042130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-042130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-042130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-042130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-042130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-042130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-042130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-042130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-042130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-042130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-042130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-042130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-042130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-042130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

247 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

