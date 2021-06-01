TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021 _____ 116 FPUS54 KLUB 010736 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 TXZ035-012115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ026-012115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ021-012115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ022-012115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ023-012115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ024-012115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ025-012115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ027-012115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ028-012115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ029-012115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ030-012115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ031-012115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ032-012115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ033-012115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ034-012115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ036-012115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ037-012115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ038-012115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ039-012115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ040-012115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ041-012115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ042-012115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ043-012115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ044-012115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 236 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather