TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

003 FPUS54 KLUB 250747

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

TXZ035-252115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ026-252115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ021-252115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ022-252115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-252115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-252115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-252115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ027-252115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ028-252115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ029-252115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ030-252115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ031-252115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ032-252115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ033-252115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ034-252115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ036-252115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ037-252115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ038-252115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ039-252115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ040-252115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ041-252115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ042-252115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-252115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ044-252115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

247 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

