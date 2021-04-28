TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021 _____ 355 FPUS54 KLUB 280736 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 TXZ035-282130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ026-282130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ021-282130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ022-282130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ023-282130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ024-282130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ025-282130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ027-282130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ028-282130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ029-282130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ030-282130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ031-282130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ032-282130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ033-282130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ034-282130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ036-282130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ037-282130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ038-282130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ039-282130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ040-282130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ041-282130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ042-282130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ043-282130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 115 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ044-282130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 115 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. $$ _____