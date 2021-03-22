TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021 _____ 269 FPUS54 KLUB 220816 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 TXZ035-222130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ026-222130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ021-222130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ022-222130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ023-222130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ024-222130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ025-222130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ027-222130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Sunny with slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ028-222130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ029-222130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ030-222130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ031-222130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ032-222130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ033-222130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ034-222130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ036-222130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ037-222130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ038-222130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ039-222130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ040-222130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ041-222130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to southwest 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ042-222130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ043-222130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ044-222130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 316 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$