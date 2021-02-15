TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021

_____

497 FPUS54 KLUB 150938

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

TXZ035-152215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chills of 5 below to

19 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chills of 4 below to 12 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

10 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 6 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

2 below to 9 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Wind chills of

9 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-152215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 19 below zero after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs around 17. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to

19 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 9. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chills of 7 below to 4 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 17. Wind chills of 1 below to 6 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

3 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of

10 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

3 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills

of 3 below to 22 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-152215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 22 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 6. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

11 below to 8 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 above zero

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 7. Wind chills of 7 below to 5 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 3 above zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

9 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills

of zero to 26 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-152215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of

5 below to 23 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 4. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

14 below to 6 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chills of 10 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 6. Wind chills of 9 below to zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

3 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Wind

chills of 11 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

3 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of

2 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-152215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chills of 6 below to

22 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 16 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 14 below to

6 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 5. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to

10 below zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 16. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of

5 below to 12 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chills of 11 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

3 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-152215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 22 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 16 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chills of 16 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 7. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 10 below to

7 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 16. Wind chills of 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

1 below to 12 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chills of 11 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

4 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 3 below to 25 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-152215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 15 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 17 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 8. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to

6 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 18. Wind chills of 6 below to zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

2 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

10 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 25 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-152215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 8. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

8 below to 11 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills

of 4 below to 17 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to

4 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

8 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

8 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Wind chills of

zero to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills

of zero to 28 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-152215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of

20 below to zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 12 below to 9 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

10 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to 5 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

1 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chills of 10 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 27 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-152215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chills of 5 below to

20 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 9 below to 15 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

13 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 6. Wind chills of 10 below to 2 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 18. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 10 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

4 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 10 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

3 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of

2 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-152215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. South winds up to

15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 16 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chills of 15 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 6. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 16. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

5 below to 12 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 11 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

4 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 3 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-152215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chills of 5 below to 19 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. South winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 15 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 16 below to 1 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 9.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 17. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

1 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

10 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

1 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of zero to 26 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-152215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 16 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 17 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 11. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chills of 4 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 18. Wind chills of 5 below to 7 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

8 below to 6 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

8 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-152215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 20. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of

16 below to zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

6 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills

of 2 below to 19 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to 14 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

6 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

6 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-152215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of

16 below to zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 3 below to 9 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

6 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

1 below to 8 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 9 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-152215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. South winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 15 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 15 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Wind chills of 8 below to 5 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 17. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 below zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

1 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 11 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 25 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-152215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. South winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of

16 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10. Wind chills of 8 below to 3 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 17. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

10 below to 6 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 10 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

zero to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of zero to 24 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-152215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 6 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 14 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chills of 15 below to zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 18. Wind chills of 4 below to 8 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

2 below to 7 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

7 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

zero to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ039-152215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills

of 13 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 13 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills

of zero to 18 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

5 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 5 below

to 11 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-152215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of

15 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

4 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 15 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

6 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 6 below

to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-152215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chills of 2 below to

18 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chills of 3 below to 8 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

6 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 2 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 6 below

to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ042-152215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. South winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of

7 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 12.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 above

zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

7 below to 10 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 6 below to

9 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-152215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. South winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 8 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 12.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 17 above

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

6 below to 9 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 5 below to

8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-152215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 12 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the

morning, then cloudy with chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chills of 12 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 14. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

6 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

6 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather