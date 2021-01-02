TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021
_____
596 FPUS54 KLUB 020824
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
TXZ035-022230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ026-022230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ021-022230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ022-022230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ023-022230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ024-022230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ025-022230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ027-022230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ028-022230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ029-022230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ030-022230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ031-022230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ032-022230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ033-022230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ034-022230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ036-022230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ037-022230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ038-022230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ039-022230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ040-022230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ041-022230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ042-022230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ043-022230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ044-022230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
224 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
