TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020
248 FPUS54 KLUB 150929
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
TXZ035-152215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ026-152215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of snow
through the day. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ021-152215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow early in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to
35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ022-152215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ023-152215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ024-152215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the
morning, then a chance of snow late in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and snow early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ025-152215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then
a chance of snow and slight chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ027-152215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow early
in the morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph
shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ028-152215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow early
in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ029-152215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ030-152215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow late in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ031-152215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow
late in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ032-152215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ033-152215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ034-152215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ036-152215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to
northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ037-152215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ038-152215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ039-152215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ040-152215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ041-152215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to northwest 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ042-152215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ043-152215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ044-152215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
329 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
