TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
_____
169 FPUS54 KLUB 120916
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
TXZ035-122230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ026-122230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ021-122230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ022-122230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ023-122230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ024-122230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ025-122230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ027-122230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ028-122230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ029-122230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ030-122230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ031-122230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ032-122230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ033-122230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ034-122230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ036-122230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ037-122230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ038-122230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ039-122230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ040-122230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ041-122230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ042-122230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ043-122230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ044-122230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather