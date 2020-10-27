TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
TXZ035-272130-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, snow, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then light freezing rain, light
sleet likely and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then snow, light sleet, slight
chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation
3 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ026-272130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light freezing rain,
light sleet likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain likely, slight chance of rain and
light sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ021-272130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Snow, slight chance of thunderstorms, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then snow likely,
slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in
the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind
chills of zero to 9 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and snow in the evening, then snow and
slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow
accumulation around 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to
6 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ022-272130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely, slight chance of thunderstorms, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light freezing
rain, snow likely and slight chance of light sleet in the
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the evening,
then snow and slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation around 3 inches. Total snow accumulation
4 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ023-272130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow, light sleet likely, slight chance of thunderstorms
and light freezing rain in the morning, then light freezing rain,
snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the evening, then snow, sleet, slight
chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation
3 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ024-272130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, snow, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then light freezing rain, light
sleet likely and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet,
snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
6 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ025-272130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light freezing rain,
light sleet likely, slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain, slight
chance of thunderstorms and light sleet after midnight. Sleet
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.
Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ027-272130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Snow, slight chance of thunderstorms, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then snow, slight
chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper
20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chills of
zero to 10 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Snow and chance of freezing rain in the evening, then
snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to
6 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light freezing
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ028-272130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow, slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing
rain and light sleet in the morning, then light freezing rain,
snow likely and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper
20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the evening,
then snow, slight chance of light freezing rain and thunderstorms
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ029-272130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain, snow, light sleet and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then light freezing rain, light
sleet likely and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the evening, then snow, light sleet,
slight chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow
accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ030-272130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, snow, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then light freezing rain, light
sleet likely and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet,
snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
6 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ031-272130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light freezing rain,
light sleet likely, slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain, slight
chance of thunderstorms and light sleet after midnight. Sleet
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ032-272130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light freezing rain,
light sleet likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up
to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain with possible rain and sleet in
the evening, then freezing rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and snow
in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ033-272130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow, slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing
rain and light sleet in the morning, then light freezing rain,
snow and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening, then snow likely and slight chance of light freezing
rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total
snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ034-272130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain, snow, slight chance of
thunderstorms and light sleet in the morning, then light freezing
rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper
20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, snow, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then snow, slight chance of
thunderstorms and light freezing rain after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to
6 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ036-272130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light freezing rain,
light sleet likely and slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of
less than one quarter of an inch. Highs around 30. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet with possible rain and
thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet,
snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
5 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ037-272130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light freezing rain,
light sleet likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of
less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain with possible rain and sleet in
the evening, then freezing rain, slight chance of thunderstorms
and light sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of light freezing rain and snow
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ038-272130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then light freezing rain, light
sleet likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Sleet
accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter
of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain with rain likely in the evening,
then freezing rain with possible rain and thunderstorms after
midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of light freezing rain and snow
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ039-272130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain, snow, slight chance of
thunderstorms and light sleet in the morning, then light freezing
rain, snow and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow likely and slight chance of light freezing
rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to
3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ040-272130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain, snow, slight chance of
thunderstorms and light sleet in the morning, then light freezing
rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, snow, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely, slight chance of
thunderstorms and light freezing rain after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to
4 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ041-272130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light freezing rain,
light sleet likely and slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of
less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and rain in the evening, then freezing rain, snow,
light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature around 30.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ042-272130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light freezing rain,
light sleet likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of
less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet with possible rain and
thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet with
possible snow, rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ043-272130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then light freezing rain, light
sleet likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Sleet
accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter
of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain and light sleet with rain likely
in the evening, then freezing rain with possible rain,
thunderstorms and sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to
1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of light freezing
rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ044-272130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
316 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then light freezing rain, light
sleet likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Sleet
accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter
of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain with rain likely in the evening,
then freezing rain with possible rain and thunderstorms after
midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of light freezing rain and snow
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
