TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

TXZ035-262115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms, light freezing

rain, light sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain, light sleet and snow likely.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, light sleet and freezing rain in the

evening, then snow and light sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ026-262115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain, light sleet

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

light freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

afternoon. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ021-262115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light sleet,

snow and light freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 18. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chills of

zero to 12 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation around

2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-262115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Light sleet, light freezing rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the evening, then snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows around 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and light freezing rain likely in the

morning, then snow, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in

the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-262115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Light sleet, light freezing rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

snow in the evening, then light sleet, light freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Snow, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-262115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and snow

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and light sleet

likely in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light sleet and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ025-262115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet likely,

chance of thunderstorms and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Freezing rain and light sleet likely

in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet, rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the

evening, then freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain with snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ027-262115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light sleet and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the evening, then snow, light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and light freezing rain likely. Snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-262115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and snow in the evening, then snow, light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ029-262115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet

and snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet

likely. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ030-262115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Thunderstorms, light freezing rain and

light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain, light sleet and snow likely.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light sleet and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ031-262115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Thunderstorms, light freezing rain,

light sleet and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then light freezing rain, light sleet and rain likely in the

afternoon. Sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the

evening, then light sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-262115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Rain, thunderstorms, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

afternoon. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain and snow in the evening,

then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ033-262115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in

the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

snow in the evening, then light freezing rain, snow and light

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the

morning, then snow, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in

the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ034-262115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

light freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and snow

after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet

likely. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-262115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Thunderstorms, light freezing rain,

light sleet and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then light freezing rain, light sleet and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs

around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light sleet and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ037-262115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Thunderstorms, light freezing rain,

light sleet and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then light freezing rain, light sleet and rain likely in the

afternoon. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the

evening, then freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of

an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-262115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Rain, thunderstorms, freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain, freezing rain and light sleet likely in the afternoon.

Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-262115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, rain,

thunderstorms and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of

light freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and rain in the evening, then light freezing rain, light

sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet

likely. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs

around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing

rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ040-262115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, thunderstorms and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and

rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

rain in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Light freezing rain, light sleet and snow

likely. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing

rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ041-262115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, thunderstorms and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

rain in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

morning, then light freezing rain, light sleet and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ042-262115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain, thunderstorms, light

freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, rain and light

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

afternoon. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ043-262115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Rain, thunderstorms, light freezing rain

and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain, freezing rain and light sleet likely in the afternoon.

Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the

evening, then freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ044-262115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

afternoon. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

