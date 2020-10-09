TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

673 FPUS54 KLUB 090807

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

TXZ035-092200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-092200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-092200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-092200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-092200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ024-092200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ025-092200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-092200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-092200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ029-092200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-092200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-092200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-092200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-092200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ034-092200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ036-092200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-092200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-092200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ039-092200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-092200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-092200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-092200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-092200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-092200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

