TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

900 FPUS54 KLUB 240730

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

TXZ035-242115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-242115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ021-242115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-242115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-242115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-242115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-242115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ027-242115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-242115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-242115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-242115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-242115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ032-242115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-242115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-242115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-242115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-242115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-242115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-242115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-242115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-242115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-242115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-242115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-242115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

230 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

