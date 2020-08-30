TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

TXZ035-302130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ026-302130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ021-302130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ022-302130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-302130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-302130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ025-302130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ027-302130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ028-302130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ029-302130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-302130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-302130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ032-302130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ033-302130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-302130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ036-302130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-302130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ038-302130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ039-302130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ040-302130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ041-302130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ042-302130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

TXZ043-302130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-302130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

