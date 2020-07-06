TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020

277 FPUS54 KLUB 060828

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

TXZ035-062115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ026-062115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

$$

TXZ021-062115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ022-062115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ023-062115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ024-062115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ025-062115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ027-062115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ028-062115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ029-062115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ030-062115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ031-062115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ032-062115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

$$

TXZ033-062115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ034-062115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ036-062115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ037-062115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ038-062115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ039-062115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ040-062115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ041-062115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ042-062115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ043-062115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ044-062115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

328 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

