TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020

_____

271 FPUS54 KLUB 080810

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

TXZ035-082115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-082115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ021-082115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-082115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-082115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late evening and

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-082115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-082115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ027-082115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-082115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-082115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-082115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-082115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-082115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ033-082115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-082115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-082115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-082115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-082115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-082115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ040-082115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-082115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-082115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-082115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as hot. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-082115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

310 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as hot. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

