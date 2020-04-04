TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
_____
575 FPUS54 KLUB 040803
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
TXZ035-042115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ026-042115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ021-042115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ022-042115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ023-042115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ024-042115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ025-042115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ027-042115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ028-042115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ029-042115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ030-042115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ031-042115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ032-042115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ033-042115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ034-042115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ036-042115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ037-042115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ038-042115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain
and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ039-042115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ040-042115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ041-042115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ042-042115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain
and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ043-042115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ044-042115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather