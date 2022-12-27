TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

041 FPUS54 KLCH 270917

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

TXZ180-272230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

TXZ201-272230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ215-272230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower

40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ216-272230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ259-272230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

TXZ260-272230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ261-272230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ262-272230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

317 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

