067 FPUS54 KLCH 190821

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

TXZ180-192215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ201-192215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ215-192215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ216-192215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ259-192215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ260-192215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ261-192215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ262-192215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

221 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

