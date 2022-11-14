TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

186 FPUS54 KLCH 141000

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

TXZ180-142230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ201-142230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ215-142230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ216-142230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ259-142230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ260-142230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ261-142230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ262-142230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

400 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

25

