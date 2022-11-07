TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

_____

867 FPUS54 KLCH 071009

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

TXZ180-072245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Widespread

dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ201-072245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ215-072245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ216-072245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ259-072245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ260-072245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ261-072245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ262-072245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

409 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather