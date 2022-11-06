TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

337 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

