TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

772 FPUS54 KLCH 220900

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

TXZ180-222130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-222130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-222130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ216-222130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper

60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ259-222130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-222130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-222130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ262-222130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

25

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather